US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final at CSIO Barcelona from September 28 – October 1, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information

The CSIO Barcelona begins on Thursday, September 28, with the First FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Competition at 8:00 a.m. ET with the teams placing first through eighth moving on to Sunday’s Final Competition. The Second FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Competition – Challenge Cup will take place Saturday, September 30, at 3:00 p.m. ET and is open to all teams from the First Competition not qualified for Sunday’s Final Competition. The Third FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Competition - Final Competition will take place Sunday, October 1, at 9:00 a.m. ET to determine the winning team of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final.

The Nations Cup Final is one of two remaining qualification opportunities for Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the U.S. Jumping Team. At the Nations Cup Final, the U.S. must be the highest-placed team not already qualified for Paris. Click here to see the list of teams already qualified for Paris and further qualification details. If qualification is not secured at the Nations Cup Final, the U.S. must be one of the top three teams not already qualified at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 31-November 3.

Event website | Schedule | Start lists & results

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.