US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2024 FEI World Cup™ Finals for Dressage and Jumping

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. in dressage and jumping at the 2024 FEI World Cup Finals. The Finals will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 16-20, 2024.

U.S. Dressage

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent U.S. Dressage in the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Indeed , a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare (Hofrat x Gorklintgards Indeera) owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC Groom: Morad Almasri

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms Groom: German Rodriguez

Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fayvel , a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zizi Top x Ofra) owned by Cynthia Davila Groom: Katherine Esterline

(Dunnellon, Fla.) and , a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zizi Top x Ofra) owned by Cynthia Davila

U.S. Jumping

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent U.S. Jumping in the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Greya , a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Colestus x Contessa) owned by Kent Farrington LLC; and Toulayna , a 2014 Warmblood mare (Toulon x Vuelta) owned by Rabbit Root Stables, LLC and Kent Farrington LLC Groom: Denise Moriarty

Jill Humphrey (Sacramento, Calif.) and Chromatic BF , a 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Connor x Sonnengirl BF) owned by Branscomb Farms LLC Groom: Porfirio Rodriguez

Devin Ryan (Long Valley, N.J.) and Eddie Blue , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zirocco Blue VDL x Silvana) owned by LL Show Jumpers, LLC Groom: Angela Baugh

Sophia Siegel (Portola Valley, Calif.) and A-Girl , her own 2010 Swedish Warmblood mare (A-Dur x Sandburgs Carina) Groom: Javier Ibarra

Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) and Tornado , her own 2014 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Diarado x Chiquitita) Groom: Alicia Thompson



Competition Information

The FEI Dressage World Cup Final will take place Wednesday, April 17, through Friday, April 19.

Wednesday, April 17 – Grand Prix at 1:15 p.m. GMT+3/6:15 a.m. ET

Friday, April 19 – Grand Prix Freestyle at 5:15 p.m. GMT+3/10:15 a.m. ET.

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final will take place Wednesday, April 17, through Saturday, April 20.

Wednesday, April 17 – Final I at 7:00 p.m. GMT+3/12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 18 – Final II at 6:50 p.m. GMT+3/11:50 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 20 – Final III at 5:30 p.m. GMT+3/10:30 a.m. ET

Watch the live stream on FEI.TV.

Event website | Schedule | Start lists & results

Keep up with US Equestrian

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.