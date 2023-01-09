Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliate Organizations – November/December 2023

Show season may be winding down, but there’s still a lot of exciting equestrian activity yet to come. The final months of the year bring top competition for Andalusians/Lusitanos, saddle seat equitation, dressage, hunters, and jumpers.

November 10 & 11

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals

Kansas City, Mo.

New for 2023, the medal finals for juniors and adult amateurs will be held at the same competition—the UPHA American Royal National Championship. The USEF Adult Amateur Saddle Seat Medal Final will take place on Nov. 10, and the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final for junior riders will be held in two sessions on Nov. 11. This final is open to qualified equitation riders on any breed of horse, and the junior final serves as the third jewel in saddle seat equitation’s triple crown, one of the sport’s most prestigious accomplishments.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

November 7-12

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

Originating on the Iberian Peninsula, Andalusian and Lusitano horses are among the most eye-catching breeds, known for their Baroque stature, voluminous manes and tails, and athletic gaits. These breeds are also incredibly versatile, and full- and part-bred Andalusians and Lusitanos will have their chance to shine in classes ranging from Western pleasure and ranch horse to dressage and English pleasure. The IALHA National Championship has partnered with the International Friesian Show Horse Association to host an IFSHA Regional Championship, adding another photogenic breed to the mix.

More info: ialha.org

November 9-12

US Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

The United States Dressage Federation’s competition season celebrates its grand finale each November at the Kentucky Horse Park. Equines of all breeds will be in the spotlight as competitors vie for national champion titles at all levels from training through grand prix in the amateur, open, and junior/young rider ranks.

More info: www.usdf.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

November 11

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West

Thermal, Calf.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal is a three-phase class that takes place in a single day. Qualified competitors at the finals will compete in a fences phase and a flat phase. The top four return for the bracket phase where they compete on a horse they haven’t ridden before, similar to the experience of competing for an NCEA varsity equestrian team. The East final took place at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, and now it’s the West Coast’s turn at National Sunshine Series II in California.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

November 13-19

Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

The U.S. Hunter Jumper Association’s national championship has something for everyone, with hunter classes for amateurs, juniors, and ponies, the USHJA National Equitation Championships for juniors and amateurs, USHJA National Hunter Derbies, and the USEF/USHJA National Jumper Championships for amateurs, juniors, and open. It all takes place in conjunction with The Las Vegas National, an FEI World Cup Qualifier, at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa’s Equestrian Center.

More info: www.ushja.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

December 1-2

Saddle Seat World Cup U.S. Team Trials

Fulton, Mo.

Many of the country’s top saddle seat equitation athletes will travel to William Woods University to try out for a spot on the 2024 Saddle Seat World Cup teams. A three-gaited team and a five-gaited team will be named at the conclusion of the trials, and these riders will represent the U.S. at the 2024 International Saddle Seat World Cup held in Parys, South Africa, in December of 2024.

More info: www.usef.org