NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Announced for World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* hosted in Aachen, Germany from September 14, through Sunday, September 19, 2021. The Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* will take place on Thursday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. GMT+2/1:30 p.m. EST.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

Lucy Deslauriers (New York, N.Y.)

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)

Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.)



The World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen will showcase dressage, driving, eventing, jumping, and vaulting competition with U.S. Teams participating in dressage, eventing and jumping. Jumping competition will begin on Tuesday, September 14 and conclude with the Grand Prix of Aachen presented by Rolex on Sunday, September 19. For more information on the competition and schedule, please visit www.chioaachen.de/en.



