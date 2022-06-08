Combined Driving Athlete Pathway Program Updates

Emerging Driver Program Grants

The Emerging Driver Program approved two grants to facilities for hosting beginner driver clinics. The Colorado Driving Society welcomed nine drivers to an educational clinic in May, and Sara Schmitt Dressage will be inviting new drivers to attend their September event in New Jersey. US Equestrian and the Driving Sport Committee are pleased to support these efforts to introduce new drivers to our exciting sport!

Any trainers/coaches, clubs, facilities, or groups interested in hosting an Emerging Driver event can learn more about applying for a program grant.

Developing Athlete Program – Applications Open

Mid-year applications for the Developing Athlete Program for Combined Driving (DAP) are OPEN ONLINE from June 1-30. USEF competing members who have completed at least three (3) CDEs at the Preliminary level & above in the last two years are eligible to apply. Go to your Athlete Dashboard & click on Online Applications to search for driving applications in 2022.

The Developing Athlete Program continues with many of the supporting benefits offered to its members, including clinic opportunities, athlete support, and education. The 2022 DAP clinic schedule includes at least seven clinics in Florida, California, Virginia, and Kentucky with alternating clinicians: Larry Poulin, Tracey Morgan, Taren Lester, Jacob Arnold, and Tor Van Den Berge (NED). Learn more about the Developing Athlete Program, its current members, and the clinic opportunities.

Contact Athlete Advisor, Amber Lester, with questions.

Elite Athletes

Each calendar year, athletes who obtain competition results within the Elite criteria in Open Advanced or CAI3* classes can earn athlete grants that support their development and training. The Elite criteria is determined by the top 15% of results from previous FEI Driving World Championships in each class to maintain an international standard.

US Equestrian is pleased to congratulate the following Elite Athletes who have already earned or maintained their Elite Athlete qualifications in 2022:

Jacob Arnold with Kian, Kenji, Kenzo, Tuzes – owned by Steve Wilson

owned by Steve Wilson Tracy Bowman with Albrecht’s Hoeve’s Lars

Raymond Helmuth with Kendro

Jennifer Keeler with Zeppo

Carrie Ostrowski with Gellerduht

Chester Weber with Amadeus, Ideaal, First Edition, Gouverneur, Kadora

Additional athletes who can achieve the Elite Athlete criteria by the end of the year will also be added to this list and may be eligible for benefits. Learn more about the Elite Athlete Program.