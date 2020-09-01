USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final Entries Are Open

Lexington, Ky. – The 72nd annual USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final, held at the UPHA/American Royal National Championship Horse Show, is accepting entries to the class until Friday, October 9. The preliminary round (Class 162) and final round (Class 175) will be held on Saturday, November 14, at the historic Hale Arena in Kansas City, Mo.

Due to COVID-19, amended qualification requirements were announced for the 2020 championship earlier this year. Qualification for the 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final is now open to any individual interested in participating in the Final. The requirement to achieve a certain placing in Medal qualifying classes has been removed. Please read the complete press release here.

Additionally, the Final is open to all breeds. While many classes at the American Royal are largely restricted to American Saddlebreds and Hackney ponies, the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final is not breed restricted. Riders from all breeds are welcomed and encouraged to participate!

Michael Arquilla, 2019 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final champion (Howard Schatzberg)

Prize List

Entry Form

The USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final has been a staple for youth competing in saddle seat equitation for more than 70 years and we look forward to seeing you in Kansas City! Please reference the Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page for the most current safety information and requirements.

Questions about the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final can be directed to Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Program Coordinator, at [email protected].

Follow USA Saddle Seat

Stay up to date with U.S. saddle seat by following USA Saddle Seat on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram. Use #USASaddleSeat.