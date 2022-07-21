Search
US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2022 Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championship

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jul 21, 2022, 8:00 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Individual, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition at the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championship in Herning, Denmark, August 6-10, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jennifer Arntsen and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Individual vaulters for the U.S. Vaulting Team at the 2022 FEI World Championship

Individual Female

Individual Male

Pas de deux vaulters for the 2022 FEI Vaulting World Championship

Pas de Deux

Oak Hills Squad vaulters

Squad
Oak Hills Squad:

Traveling Reserves:

Individual vaulters compete in three rounds: compulsory, technical, and freestyle. Pas de deux and squads compete in two rounds each. Competition in the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championships will begin on Saturday, August 6 at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. EDT). Individual and squad medals will be awarded on Monday, August 8, following the freestyles, and the pas de deux and overall team medals will be awarded on Wednesday, August 10. Visit herning2022.com/en/program for the full schedule.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.