US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2022 Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Individual, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition at the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championship in Herning, Denmark, August 6-10, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jennifer Arntsen and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Individual Female

Individual Male

Pas de Deux

Squad

Oak Hills Squad:

Traveling Reserves:

Squad: Gracie Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Individual Female and Squad: Dusti Hausman (Waxhaw, N.C.) Individual Female and Squad:

Individual vaulters compete in three rounds: compulsory, technical, and freestyle. Pas de deux and squads compete in two rounds each. Competition in the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Championships will begin on Saturday, August 6 at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. EDT). Individual and squad medals will be awarded on Monday, August 8, following the freestyles, and the pas de deux and overall team medals will be awarded on Wednesday, August 10. Visit herning2022.com/en/program for the full schedule.

