US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Teams for Rotterdam CDIO4* and Aachen CDIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ Netherlands CDIO4* at CHIO Rotterdam and the FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ Germany CDIO5* at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival. George Williams will serve as the Chef d’Equipe at CHIO Rotterdam, which will take place June 21-25, 2023, and Debbie McDonald will serve as Chef d’Equipe at CHIO Aachen, which will run June 23-July 2, 2023.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Netherlands CDIO4* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Indeed , a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC

Kerrigan Gluch (Ocala, Fla.) and Mejorano HGF , a 2011 Andalusian gelding owned by Hampton Green Farm

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee , a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diamante Farms

Lina Uzunhasan (Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands) and Furst Fabelhaft UZN, a 2014 Rhineland gelding owned by UZN Holding

For CHIO Rotterdam, the CDIO4* Grand Prix will take place Thursday, June 22, while the Grand Prix Special and Freestyle will take place Saturday, June 24.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Germany CDIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and FRH Davinia la Douce , her 2007 Hanoverian mare

Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and Don Design DC , a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susie and Tim Dutta

Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Serenade MF , her 2013 Hanoverian mare

Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple, a 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm

For CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival, the team results will be decided by the CDIO5* Grand Prix on Thursday, June 29, and the CDIO5* Grand Prix Special on Saturday, July 1. The CDIO5* Freestyle will take place Sunday, July 2.

In addition, two athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the U.S. in CDIY competition at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival.

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Handsome Rob AR , a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Diane Nichols

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson

For CDIY competition, the FEI Young Rider Individual Test will take place Friday, June 30, while the FEI Young Rider Freestyle will take place Saturday, July 1.

Simonson will also compete in the CDI1* with Zeaball Diawind, a 2012 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.