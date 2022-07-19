US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for 2022 Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championship Presented by Helgstrand

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for the 2022 Blue Hors FEI Dressage World Championship presented by Helgstrand, hosted in Herning, Denmark, August 6-10. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe George Williams and Team Leader Hallye Griffin.

The following combinations have been selected to The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett , a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

Groom: Emily Bender



Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett , a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie

Groom: Nate Tucker



Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Valentine , her own 2010 Hanoverian mare

Groom: Morgan Klingensmith



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino , a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC

Groom: Eddie Garcia



Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Serenade MF, her own 2013 Hanoverian mare, (Groom: Lauren Chumley) have been selected as first alternate and will be based with the team in Germany prior to its departure for Herning.

Competition begins on Saturday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. EDT) and concludes with the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle Championship presented by Helgstrand on Wednesday, August 10, at 8:00 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT). Learn more at herning2022.com.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.