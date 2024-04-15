US Equestrian Announces Defender U.S. Eventing Team for 2024 FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Great Britain CCIO4*-NC-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations from the European Development Tour selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Great Britain CCIO4*-NC-S. The event will take place during the Chatsworth International Horse Trials in Bakewell, England, from May 17-19. The U.S. combinations will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.

The following combinations have been named to the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and Corvett , a 2007 Holsteiner (Corrido X Tina XII) gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC Groom: Jeanna Epping

Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and She’s the One , a 2015 Anglo-European (Jaguar Mail x One to Watch) mare owned by Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, Caroline Pamukcu, and Andy Hoff Groom: Chloe Teahan

Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar , a 2009 Holsteiner (Coriando x Nicole) gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips Groom: Addi Mommsen

Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Fernhill Zoro , her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse (Verdi x Oronia Z) gelding Groom: Meigs Rutherford



Competition Information

The competition will begin with the dressage phase on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. Two phases will take place on Sunday, May 19, with the jumping phase over a course designed by Chris Barnard (USA) followed by the cross-country phase over a course designed by Ian Stark (GBR) to close out the competition.

