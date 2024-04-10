US Equestrian Announces Eventing Athletes for 2024 European Development Tour

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been selected for the U.S. Eventing European Development Tour for the spring of 2024. USEF Eventing Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law will guide the combinations as they experience team competition in Europe.

“The objective is to get these riders team experience,” said Law. “In Europe, they have so many opportunities to give riders experience in these team competitions long before they ever compete in an Olympic Games or World Championships. Being on a team is very different than riding just for yourself as an individual. It is a lot of pressure, so the more opportunities we have to put these up-and-coming athletes in that space and get them that experience the better.”

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby , a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis

(Buckhead, Ga.) and , a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Disco Traveler , her own 2010 Oldenburg (Donatelli x Cadence) gelding

(Menlo Park, Calif.) and , her own 2010 Oldenburg (Donatelli x Cadence) gelding Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and Corvett , a 2007 Holsteiner (Corrido X Tina XII) gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC

(Aiken, S.C.) and , a 2007 Holsteiner (Corrido X Tina XII) gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and King’s Especiale , a 2015 KWPN (Connect x Cha Cha Cha Special) gelding owned by Redfield King’s HX Group, and She’s the One , a 2015 Anglo-European (Jaguar Mail x One to Watch) mare owned by Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, Caroline Pamukcu, and Andy Hoff

(Springtown, Pa.) and , a 2015 KWPN (Connect x Cha Cha Cha Special) gelding owned by Redfield King’s HX Group, and , a 2015 Anglo-European (Jaguar Mail x One to Watch) mare owned by Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, Caroline Pamukcu, and Andy Hoff Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar , a 2009 Holsteiner (Coriando x Nicole) gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips

(Fort Worth, Texas) and , a 2009 Holsteiner (Coriando x Nicole) gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Fernhill Zoro, her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse (Verdi x Oronia Z) gelding

The selected combinations will compete in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Great Britain CCIO4*-NC-S at the Chatsworth International Horse Trials from May 17-19 and/or the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Ireland CCIO4*-NC-S at the Millstreet International Horse Trials from May 30 – June 2 with Law as the chef d’equipe.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.