Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliate Organizations – October 2023

Fall is here in full force, and with it comes some of the most exciting events of the year from US Equestrian National Affiliates and national breeds and disciplines. Whether you attend in person or log in to the livestreams, there is plenty to keep equestrian fans entertained this month, including championships for Welsh Ponies and Cobs, Morgans, Arabians, and hunter seat equitation.

September 27-October 1

Welsh Pony & Cob Society of America American National Show

Chickasha, Okla.

These popular ponies showcase their versatility at the Welsh Pony & Cob Society of America’s American National Show, where classes include under saddle, in-hand, over fences, trail, driving, and more.

More info: www.wpcsa.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

September 27-October 1

International Friesian Show Horse Association Grand National

Tryon, N.C.

This year’s IFSHA Grand National is taking place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina for the first time. In addition to classes for Friesians and part-Friesian horses, the Grand National show runs in conjunction with the International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association’s Region 7 Championship, shining the spotlight on some of the most distinctive horse breeds seen in the U.S.

More info: friesianshowhorse.com

October 7-14

Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Morgans and their people will make their annual trek to the OKC Fairgrounds for this annual celebration of America’s oldest breed of horse. From ranch horse and Western dressage to carriage pleasure and hunter to equitation and park, Morgans do it all over eight days and across four rings.

More info: gnwcmhs.com

Livestream: gnwchms.com

October 15

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final

Harrisburg, Pa.

Hunter seat equitation riders will take center stage at one of the premiere medal finals of the season. The final comprises multiple rounds over an equitation course set at 3’6” and is a highlight of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

October 19-28

U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Tulsa, Okla.

The Arabian and Half-Arabian show season comes to its exciting conclusion at the U.S. National Championship, which features a full slate of show divisions including saddle seat, hunter pleasure, Western pleasure, and show hack, along with reining and ranch horse divisions and the highly competitive halter classes.

More info: www.arabianhorses.org

Livestream: arabianhorses.stream

October 22

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – East

Harrisburg, Pa.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal is a two-phase class that takes place in a single day. Qualified competitors at the finals will compete in a fences phase and a flat phase. The top four return for the bracket phase where they compete on a horse they haven’t ridden before, similar to the experience of competing for an NCEA varsity equestrian team.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

More 2023 Events from USEF National Breeds and Disciplines

November 10-11

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals

Kansas City, Mo.

www.usef.org

November 7-12

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

ialha.org

November 9-12

US Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

www.usdf.org

November 11

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West

Thermal, Calif.

www.usef.org

November 13-19

USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

www.ushja.org

December 1-2

Saddle Seat World Cup Team Tryouts

Fulton, Mo.

www.usef.org