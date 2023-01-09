Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliate Organizations – September 2023

Mark your calendar for these exciting upcoming events from US Equestrian National Affiliates and national breeds and disciplines, including Arabians, National Show Horses, Paso Finos, Western Dressage, Friesians, Welsh Ponies and Cobs, and hunter breeding.

September 11-15

Arabian Horse Association Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio

Arabian, Half-Arabian, and Anglo-Arabian athletes will compete for national championship titles at the World Equestrian Center in Ohio. Divisions held at Sport Horse Nationals include hunters, jumpers, dressage, carriage driving, Western dressage, and sport horse in-hand.

More Info: www.arabianhorses.org

September 14

Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – Central

Tyler, Texas

The Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships aim to provide an arena for handlers, owners, and breeders to showcase their talented young horses. The Championships are open to yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds, and four-year-olds of any breed. Classes include an amateur/junior handler class, hunter under saddle and hunter hack classes for three- and four-year-old horses, and four-year-old conformation over fences classes. The Central championships take place at the Texas Rose Classic at Texas Rose Horse Park.

More info: www.ushja.org

September 14-16

National Show Horse Registry Finals

Springfield, Ill.

The National Show Horse Finals offers classes for National Show Horses and all saddle seat-type horses at the historic Illinois State Fairgrounds. The National Show Horse is a horse that is a combination of Arabian and any other breed, resulting in a minimum of 50% Arabian blood.

Classes include equitation, hunter pleasure, Western pleasure, show hack, halter, and more, including classes that are open to all breeds. The competition also offers qualifying classes for the Arabian Horse Association’s U.S. National Championship for eligible horses.

More Info: nhsregistry.org

Livestream: seehorsevideo.com

September 19-23

Paso Fino Horse Association Grand National Championship Show

Ocala, Fla.

Celebrating its 51st edition, the Paso Fino Grand National Championship Show will showcase the best of the breed at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla. Classes include pleasure, performance, Bella Forma (in-hand), and equitation.

More Info: pfha.org

Livestream: usef.org/network

September 26-30

Western Dressage Association of America World Championship Show

Guthrie, Okla.

Featuring more than 55 breeds, the WDAA World Championship Show showcases a diverse array of equines competing in this increasingly popular sport. This year’s championship takes place in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena.

More info: wdaaworldshow.org

Livestream: usef.org/network

September 27-October 1

International Friesian Show Horse Association Grand National

Tryon, N.C.

This year’s IFSHA Grand National will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina for the first time. In addition to classes for Friesians and part-Friesian horses, the Grand National show runs in conjunction with the International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association’s Region 7 Championship, shining the spotlight on some of the most distinctive horse breeds seen in the U.S.

More info: friesianshowhorse.com

September 27-October 1

Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America American National Show

Chickasha, Okla.

Purebred and part-bred Welsh Ponies and Cobs will compete in-hand, under saddle, and in harness in Chickasha, Okla. This year, USEF is sponsoring a clinic for junior exhibitors on the showgrounds during the national championship.

More Info: wpcsa.org

Livestream: usef.org/network

More 2023 Events from USEF National Breeds and Disciplines

October 7-14

Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla.

gnwcmhs.com

October 15

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final at Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

www.usef.org

October 19-28

Arabian Horse Association U.S. National Championship

Tulsa, Okla.

www.arabianhorses.org

October 22

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal – East Final

Harrisburg, PA

www.usef.org

November 6-11

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals

Kansas City, Mo.

www.usef.org

November 7-12

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

ialha.org

November 9-12

United States Dressage Federation/USEF U.S. Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

www.usdf.org

November 11

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal – West Final

Thermal, Calif.

www.usef.org

November 13-19

USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

www.ushja.org

December 1-2

Saddle Seat World Cup Team Tryouts

Fulton, Mo.

www.usef.org