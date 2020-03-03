Teams Announced for FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA and CDIO-U25 Nations Cup in Wellington, Fla.

Lexington, Ky. - The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team is set to contest their first team competition of the season at the 2020 Stillpoint Farm FEI Nations Cup CDIO3* from March 11-13 hosted at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, Fla. The 2020 Stillpoint Farm FEI Nations Cup CDIO3* marks the start of the 2020 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ Series as the first leg of competition, and is the only FEI Dressage Nations Cup held in North America.



“We have a strong team heading into this Nations Cup competition, which is our first team outing of the year,” said Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald. “Katherine, Adrienne, and Steffen are all veteran team competitors and have received very strong individual results so far this year, while Anna and Dee Clair have continued to improve their scores at the Grand Prix level throughout the season. We’re looking forward to a positive experience to set the tone as we look towards our Nations Cup campaign in Europe this spring.”



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA.



Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Alcazar, Jane Clark’s 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Harmony’s Duval, Duval Partner’s LLC 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Dee Clair, Diane Morrison’s 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare



Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, Four Winds Farm’s 12-year old KWPN gelding





U25 Athletes to Compete at the FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25



The next generation of dressage athletes will take center stage for the FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25. Two U.S. teams consisting of three riders each will ride the FEI Intermediate II Test and the top two scores will go forward to the team’s score.



Chef d’Equipe Charlotte Bredahl will lead the team of Hope Cooper, Kerrigan Gluch, and Natalie Pai. Chef d’Equipe George Williams will guide Emma Asher, Ben Ebeling, and Rosemary Julian-Simoes.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO-U25.



U.S. Star Spangled Team:

Hope Cooper (Concord, Mass) and Hot Chocolate W, Mary Mansfield’s 15-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Kerrigan Gluch (Wellington, Fla) Vaquero HGF, Hampton Green Farm’s 13-year-old Andalusian stallion



Natalie Pai (Wellington, Fla.) and Utopie d’Ouilly, Melanie Pai’s 12-year-old Selle Français mare.





U.S. Stars and Stripes Team:

Emma Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Elegance N, Seeley Equestrian Ventures’ 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding



Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster Van de Kampert, Nuvolari Holdings, LLC and Amy Roberts Ebeling’s 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding



Rosemary Julian-Simoes (Barrington, Ill.) Rankrado, Rankrado LLC’s 16-year-old German Sport Horse gelding



Competition Information

Team competition in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA will begin on Wednesday, March 11 with the FEI Grand Prix, followed by the FEI Grand Prix Special on Thursday, March 12. Team medals will be decided following the FEI Grand Prix Special. Two combinations will move forward to contest the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Friday, March 13, which will decide individual medals. Livestreaming of the competition will be available here.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.