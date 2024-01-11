2024 FEI Vaulting World Cup Final Set to Begin in Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland – The first FEI championship of 2024 will take place this week as the FEI Vaulting World Cup Final presented by Tommy Hilfiger gets underway at Longines CHI Classics Basel in Switzerland.

Kimmy Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) is the sole U.S. athlete at this year’s final and brings her extensive international experience to the arena. Palmer has competed in vaulting at the FEI level since 2013, first as part of a pas de deux with her sister, Cassidy, and as an individual in recent years. She has competed in several past FEI Vaulting World Cup Finals, including a bronze-medal win at the 2022 Final in Leipzig, Germany.

Palmer will compete on Rosenstolz 99, a 2007 Rheinlander gelding owned by Italy’s Club Ippico Monzese, with lunger Laura Carnabuci (ITA). Palmer has had past success with Rosenstolz 99, winning World Cup qualifiers with him in 2023 in Bern, Switzerland, and Villasanta – Monza, Italy, and in 2022 in Samorin, Slovakia, and Stadl-Paura, Austria.

Competition begins on Friday, Jan. 12, with the technical test at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. ET) and will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET).

