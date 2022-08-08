Youth Athletes and Ponies Ready for 2022 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The 2022 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms is set to begin in Lexington, Ky. From August 9-14, over 800 ponies from across the country will compete with their youth athletes in hunter, jumper, and equitation classes. Catch all the action live on the USEF Network, brought to you by Honor Hill Farms, for wall-to-wall coverage of the competition from Rolex Stadium, Claiborne Ring, and Alltech Arena.

Competitors are ready for the start of the 2022 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

Competition for the USEF Pony Hunter National Championships will take place Tuesday through Saturday. Combinations will vie for championships in Small, Medium, and Large Regular Hunter and Green Hunter divisions.

The first Pony Hunter class begins Tuesday, August 9, at 11 a.m. ET. Pony Hunter competitions are held in three phases, in which a pony's conformation, movement under saddle, and jumping ability are judged by a panel consisting of Lori Arnold, Connie Hunt, Caitlin Venezia, Sissy Wickes, Julie Winkel, and Gary Young.

The USEF Pony Jumper National Championships kicks off on Thursday, August 11, at 3 p.m. ET and will feature an individual championship, as well as a team championship on Friday afternoon, all judged by Ralph Alfano and Ron Beachy.

The culmination of the week, and most coveted of USEF Pony Finals championships, is the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal National Championship on Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. ET in the Alltech Arena. During the championship, the riders will be going head-to-head over a challenging course and will be judged by Keri Kampsen and Timmy Kees.

Full Schedule

Special Activities, Awards, and Prizes

Competitors and their families can enjoy a number of fun activities and compete for special awards, grants, and prizes throughout the week.

Antarès Saddles gift basket – The Pony Jumper Individual National Champion will receive an Antarès Saddles gift basket.

Attwood Equestrian Surfaces Welcome Wagon – Competitors and their families can find free water, carrots, and other goodies, sponsored by Attwood Equestrian Surfaces.

Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Awards – If you know a rider who exemplifies the qualities of a good sport, please complete a Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Award nomination form during Pony Finals at the concierge desk located by the Rolex Stadium. Winners will be announced throughout the week and will receive a copy of the book Big Wishes for Little Feat, by Cheryl Olsten.

BUCKEYE™ Nutrition Trivia Game – Participants can visit the Pony Finals Activity Zone in Rolex Stadium to play the BUCKEYE Nutrition Trivia Game daily for a chance to win prizes.

Charles Ancona division sponsor – The USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona will showcase the country’s top large regular ponies.

Dalman Jump Pony Land – Competitors can enjoy this kid-sized show jump area, with jumps provided by Dalman Jump Co. The Dalman Kid Grand Prix will take place Friday at 1 p.m.

Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant – This national competition is held at Pony Finals annually, where winners receive a $500 grant to be used towards education-related expenses. Learn more.

FreeJump prizes – Large Pony Hunter, Pony Medal, and Pony Jumper Champions will receive prizes from FreeJump.

Honor Hill Farms Concierge Desk brought to you by VisitLex – Stop by the concierge desk located by the Rolex Stadium for helpful information and goodies brought to you by VisitLex.

Kickapoo Ponies Ice Cream Truck – Enjoy a cold treat 1-3 p.m. every day Tuesday to Saturday from the Kickapoo Ponies Ice Cream Truck.

KONG® Equine Mints Stands – Take a mint for your pony from the KONG Equine Mints Stands at the in-gates, plus each pony hunter phase winner and pony hunter national champion will receive a KONG Equine Pony Kong.

MARS™ Equestrian Dog Grand Prix – Dogs can join in on the fun of Pony Finals too with the MARS Equestrian Dog Grand Prix taking place Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Model Pony Awards presented by the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation – Competitors will have a chance at earning the Model Pony Award presented by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. One pony from each division will be selected for this award dedicated to highlighting the best presented pony in that division.

Pegasus Show Stable & San Marcos Training division sponsor – The USEF Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Pegasus Show Stable & San Marcos Training will feature the country’s best medium regular ponies.

Pinsnickety – All pony jumper participants will receive Pinsnickety pins inside their rider bags after the pony jumper jog. Each zone team has matching pins to help build team spirit. Also, Pinsnickety is hosting a social media contest from August 9-14 with the stickers in the Pony Final bags. Check Pinsnickety’s Instagram @pinsnickety for more details starting Tuesday.

About the Competition

A pony hunter challenge between Great Britain and the U.S. that began in 1959 inspired the 1967 creation of a U.S. national championship for pony hunters. The Pony Medal Final has been a part of Pony Finals since 1984. The Pony Jumper National Championships were added to the Finals in 2001 and have been an exciting addition. Several past Pony Finals competitors have gone on to represent the U.S. in international competition and championships, including the Olympic Games. For many youth riders, the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will be the first major national championship of their equestrian careers and a cherished memory forever.

Find out more information about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms at www.ponyfinals.org.