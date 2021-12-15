Vaulter Rebecca Share Wins 2021 USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Rebecca Share (Potomac, Md.) as the winner of the 2021 USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award in recognition of her contributions and achievements this year. The USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award identifies outstanding youth members actively involved in their respective discipline or breed organizations and acknowledges their potential as future leaders in the equine industry. The American Vaulting Association (AVA) nominated Share, who has been vaulting for 11 years and aspires to be a research scientist in one of her favorite school subjects – chemistry, math, biology, and physics.

The selection committee selected four of the below nominees to interview via Zoom based on their letters of recommendation and resumes. Following the interviews, the committee discussed the candidates and ultimately selected Share, crediting her professionalism, public speaking skills, and her alignment with US Equestrian's vision to bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible.

Share has been vaulting since she was 5 years old and now competes at the national level. She qualified for the AVA/USEF Vaulting National Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2021, in addition to participating in regional-level competitions. She is involved demonstrations to promote equestrian vaulting at events, like Dressage at Devon, and volunteers as a lunger and other supporting personnel at practices. She is active in student government, community service, artistic endeavors, and was selected for the Women in Science and Engineering program at her high school. Share is known as a risk-taker, a deep thinker, a leader, bright, and humble. No matter what her future holds, she knows that she will always be a part of the equestrian vaulting community and strives to give back. Giving back is central to her career goals, as well, aspiring to make a positive impact on the people around her while channeling her interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Rebecca Share (Photo couresty of Rebecca Share)

“Rebecca cares deeply about her school and equestrian communities. Her leadership skills are rivaled only by her academic talents. Becca is the first to unassumingly take a struggling student under her wing,” said Janice Bogdan, Assistant Director of College Counseling at Garrison Forest School.

“Rebecca got involved in our community service program during her very first year of high school. Her dedication was one of the things that led to her selection as Service League Co-Head. She is a completely dependable individual and understands the importance of her leadership role. I greatly value her original ideas and her wise assessment of which service opportunities will appeal to her peers and how to best promote them. Rebecca cares deeply about the environment, and one of her goals is to promote and increase composting. She is very good at educating others, so I am confident that she will be able to help the school to make progress in this important area,” said Barbara Ackerman, Community Service Coordinator at Garrison Forest School.

Andie Sue Roth (Photo by Platinum Performance)

The reserve overall winner of the USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award is Andie Sue Roth (Sanger, Calif.), nominated by the United States Para-Equestrian Association (USPEA). Roth aspires to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and is currently on the USEF Para Dressage Emerging Athletes list with four horses. Roth is an advocate for accessibility in the able-bodied and disabled forums, having spoken at conferences for disability inclusion, medical treatment for athletes, and prosthetics and being an equestrian athlete.

Roth has C2 certifications from the U.S. Pony Club in horse management, dressage, eventing, and Western and continues to give back to Pony Club through volunteering with testing and teaching, event set up and take down, and grooming. She also volunteers with her local public access equestrian center, assisting them with clean up, publicity, and horse shows.

“I have also volunteered my time for my horses to be ambassadors for programs that have kids who have never seen or touched horses before. It reminds me of when I was a patient at Shriners Hospital and got a special visit from the horse team of Shriners. It was awesome and inspired me to keep pushing through my hard time of amputation and illness,” said Roth.

The other national nominees include:

Aiden A. Beaubien (Riverside, Calif.) – American Connemara Pony Society

Aiden A. Beaubien is just 10 years old but is already a dedicated athlete in both equestrian disciplines and tae kwondo. He aspires to go to the Olympics for both sports and is currently honing his skills in eventing and dressage with his Connemara pony.

Samuel Bohner (Medina, Ohio) – Western Dressage Association of America

Samual Bohner has been involved with his high school’s student council and is a member of the National Honor Society. He aspires to work in the equestrian world in some capacity, and intends to incorporate Western dressage into his training for the rest of his life regardless of which breed/discipline he has a career in.

Enaya Carroll (Payson, Utah) – Arabian Horse Association

Twelve-year-old Enaya Carroll was the youngest rider to win at the 2021 Sport Horse Arabian and Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show, winning championships in both amateur and open divisions. She is an ambassador for the Arabian horse, introducing neighborhood kids to her horse during quarantine and offering “farm days” at her family farm to support her school’s silent auction.

Alex Clark (Collierville, Tenn.) – Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America

Seventeen-year-old Alex Clark is a junior in high school and serves on the WPCSA’s Youth Advisory Council and the Publicity Committee, as well as earning recognition by Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honors Society. She aspires to work in the medical field and is leaning into veterinary medicine.

Griffin T. Day (Versailles, Ky.) – American Road Horse and Pony Association

Griffin T. Day credits showing his ponies and horses with making him as confident as he is today. He plans to major in business and sports management in college, with his goal being to return to the horse industry and improve the way horse shows are enjoyed, perceived, and viewed.

Savana Garvey (Dallas, Texas) – United States Dressage Federation

Savana Garvey is a dedicated dressage rider and working student. She has a passion for learning through dressage clinics and in school. Her equestrian goals include representing Region 9 at the North American Youth Championships and qualifying for the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.

Carlota Goyeneche (Key Biscayne, Fla.) – United States Hunter Jumper Association

Carolota Goyeneche has a robust resume of equestrian and academic accomplishments. She has worked as an intern and working student during holiday breaks from school and continues to give back to her community through volunteer work at organizations like Give Back for Special Equestrians, South Florida SPCA, and Special Olympics Equestrians.

Janae Griffin (Gretna, Va.) – International Friesian Show Horse Association

The equestrian industry is the family business for Janae Griffin and she has learned a great deal about the various aspects of the business. She enjoys sharing horses with others and intends to continue her work of sharing horses at schools, nursing homes, veterans centers, and more.

Kendall Kelledy (Temecula, Calif.) – American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association

Kendall Kelledy aspires to pursue veterinary medicine after experiencing the breeding process of her own mare. She is a lifelong equestrian who is dedicated to the sport as well as a friend and mentor, both inside and outside of the barn.

Ria Raju (Cypress, Texas) – American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association

Ria Raju aspires to be an architect that incorporates sustainable and socially responsible materials, specifically building sustainable rescue farms. She spends hours at the barn for lessons, competitions, volunteering at summer camps, and more.

Ruth Rosendaul (Louisville, Ky.) – United States Eventing Association

Ruth Rosendaul has earned her C3 certification in eventing from the U.S. Pony Club and has a passion for show jumping course design. She has served on a number opf youth boards in her aread and she aspires to become a Technical Delegate.

Lauren Stuckmeyer (Oak Grove, Mo.) – American Morgan Horse Association

Lauren Stuckmeyer is a top performing rider in saddle seat equitation in both Morgan and open breed shows. She participates in the United Professional Horsemen’s Association Ribbons of Service and Sarah’s Second Chances, an organization that rescues and rehomes horses.