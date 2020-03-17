USEF Update on COVID-19: Presidential Modification and Resources

Dear USEF Members,

The COVID-19 Pandemic has created significant challenges the world over and USEF greatly appreciates those of you who have chosen not to compete in accordance with our statement issued on March 13, 2020. USEF extends our thanks to you for joining us in our community-wide effort to responsibly address the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide our members and competition organizers with updates every 10-14 days, or sooner if warranted, regarding any changes to the USEF’s current position as communicated in our March 13, 2020 letter. A Presidential Modification has been approved to provide the ability to modify rules in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak as needed.

We encourage you to review the information available on the USEF Coronavirus Disease Resources page on a daily basis, as well as your breed/discipline page. This information will help you to understand the current situation and how to best protect yourself, your family and friends whether at the barn or at home.

Because situations of this nature can cause anxiety and uncertainty, please remember USEF offers a Member Assistance Program. Members can reach this service by phone at 1-800-633-3353 and are eligible to receive 3 free consultations.

USEF values the health, safety and well-being of our staff members. Therefore, beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, USEF will be implementing a temporary Flexible Work Plan for our staff. This will enable staff members who can work remotely to do so. For those who may need to be in the office, we will be implementing increased social distancing policies and other measures to protect our staff members. Staff members working remotely will forward their work phones to their cell phones and have access to their email.

As such, there will likely be interruptions to service as we transition to this modified format, especially in the first week. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Thank you in advance for your understanding and your patience.

At this time, our Customer Care Center remains open. If you need assistance or have any questions, please contact us using this email: [email protected] and your inquiry will be addressed by the appropriate department.



Sincerely,

Murray S. Kessler