USEF Combined Driving National Championship Criteria and FEI Driving World Championships Selection Memo for 2024 Are Now Available

Lexington, Ky. – The 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championship criteria and Selection Memo for the 2024 FEI Driving World Championships are available on the driving section of USEF.org.



The criteria have been updated for 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championship, and notable changes are the addition of the USEF Para-Driving for Singles Combined Driving National Championships and the USEF Training Combined Driving National Championships. The criteria can be found here. Organizers interested in hosting a 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championship should submit a bid application by August 31, 2023.

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championships are scheduled to take place in Le-Pin-au-Haras, France, for Single Horses and Szilvásvárad, Hungary, for Four-in-Hand Horses. This Selection Memo is provided to assist athletes with their competition planning and is subject to change due to the final approval of the full Selection Procedures by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee. View the Single Horses Selection Memo and the Four-in-Hand Horses Selection Memo for more information.



If you have any questions or feedback on the National Championship criteria or World Championship selection process prior to the approval of the full Selection Procedures, please contact Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

