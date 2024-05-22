USEF Athlete Selection Procedures Now Available for 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors and Juniors/Young Riders

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published the athlete selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships for the Senior division as well as the Juniors and Young Riders division. Both Pan Am Championships will take place July 17-18, 2025, at Haras Albar, in Campinas, Brazil.

The Selection Procedures include FEI and USEF requirements for horses and athletes, along with the process that will be used by the USEF Endurance Selectors when naming the team and/or individual athletes for the championship.

Interested athletes must submit an application of intent to US Equestrian along with a non-refundable $50 application fee by May 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The selection period began on Sept. 1, 2023, and closes at the application deadline.

Questions? Contact USEF Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

