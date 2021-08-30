US Equestrian Releases New Carriage Pleasure Driving Driven Dressage Tests

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to release new driven dressage tests for the carriage pleasure driving discipline. Driven dressage tests are now available for Training, Preliminary, and Intermediate levels, thanks to the dedication and hard work of the USEF Carriage Pleasure Driving Rules Committee. The Federation approves dressage tests for use at USEF Licensed driving competitions. Additional information for driven dressage can be found in the Carriage Pleasure Driving chapter of the Rulebook.

The new tests can be found on the carriage pleasure driving discipline page on usef.org, and direct links are included below:

Training Level Test

Preliminary Level Test

Intermediate Level Test

