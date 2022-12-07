US Equestrian Recognizes Hope Hand with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and Skylar Wireman as 2022 Junior Equestrian of the Year

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Junior Equestrian of the Year Award to be presented at the 2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting. The late Hope Hand is the winner of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, while Skylar Wireman is the 2022 Junior Equestrian of the Year. Hand and Wireman will be recognized at the Pegasus Awards Dinner on Thursday, January 12.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Hope Hand

The late Hope Hand, 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

(Lindsay Yosay McCall)

Hope Hand began riding at age 10. She didn’t discover para dressage until she was an adult, when her daughter Amy learned about the sport as part of a school project on the Paralympics. That opened the door to Hope Hand’s life work and lasting legacy in equestrian sport, as both an elite athlete and as a sport leader.

Hand was first alternate to the Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Team and competed at the British Invitational in 1997, earning gold, silver, and bronze. In 1998, she was one of four para dressage riders competing on four separate teams with their able-bodied peers at the USEF Festival of Champions. Hand’s freestyle score broke the tie, earning her team the Bradshaw Challenge Cup. The following year, as a member of the U.S. Team competing at the 1999 World Dressage Championships, she won a bronze medal. Hand also competed at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney, Australia, finishing fifth in the overall standings.

In addition to serving on the USEF board and on numerous committees, Hand also was president of the United States Para-Equestrian Association. Without her, para-equestrian sport would still be struggling for recognition, funding, and a place on the world stage. She was instrumental in transitioning para dressage into an FEI and USEF sport, and she never missed an opportunity to educate, recruit, or mentor participants, from the grassroots to the elite.

Hand’s tireless support for para dressage and its athletes contributed to the growth of the sport and the success of the U.S. program, including the U.S. Para Dressage Team’s outstanding results at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Hope Hand, a true, lifelong friend of horses and equestrians, passed away on June 12, 2022, leaving a great legacy in para-equestrian sport.

Junior Equestrian of the Year – Skylar Wireman

Skylar Wireman, 2022 Junior Equestrian of the Year

(Anasofia Vazquez Photography)

Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) is a member of the United States Hunter Jumper Association who competes in equitation, hunter, and junior jumper divisions. Wireman had a successful year in 2022, highlighted by earning the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic – West and the World Equestrian Center Premier Equitation Cup. She took home four titles at the Capital Challenge Horse Show: Overall Grand Junior Hunter 3’6” Champion, High Point Junior Hunter 16-17 Champion, Small Junior Hunter 16-17 Champion, and Best Junior 3’6” Rider Award. Wireman also was the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final Reserve Champion at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

In addition to her impressive results, Wireman demonstrates a strong work ethic, dedication, and willingness to help others. She takes excellent care of her horses and focuses on the enjoyment she gets out of competing rather than blue ribbons. Wireman is known for helping others in a variety of ways, such as loaning her horses to other competitors, cheering up someone having a bad day, and even helping change horse trailer tires when needed.

“Oftentimes, at the end of a long day I enjoy hopping on my horses bareback and taking them for a walk to stretch their legs,” wrote Wireman in her application essay. “That special bond carries forward into competition, where horse and rider must both put their trust in each other to be successful. Knowing that above all, the welfare of the horses and those around them always comes first. And the pride and elation that is felt after accomplishing a great ride. These moments are what keep me coming back for more.”

Pegasus Awards

In addition to the above awards and the Equestrians of Honor, the Pegasus Awards are made up of numerous honors for a renowned group of equestrians.

Ellen Scripps Davis Memorial Breeders’ Award – Eleanor Hamilton and Maryanna Haymon

Kip Rosenthal Memorial High Score Equitation Award – Augusta Iwasaki

Pegasus Medal of Honor – Jan Decker, Sally McClure Jackson, John R. “Doc” Steele,

Richard E. McDevitt Award of Merit – William “Bill” Ellis, John King, Don “Pusito” Antonio Lopez, Richard Picken, Nancy Turrill

Sallie Busch Wheeler Trophy – To be announced at the Pegasus Awards Dinner

USEF/EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award – Meris Bickford

USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award – Ryder Richardson

Walter B. Devereux Sportsmanship Award – Charlotte Skinner-Robson



Find more information and for a full schedule of the 2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.