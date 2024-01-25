US Equestrian Now Accepting 2024 Grant Applications for Licensed Official Development

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the opening of the 2024 licensed official development grant application.

The grants were first awarded in 2022, and during the 2023 application cycle, 50 individuals were awarded USEF Licensed Official Grants totaling more than $19,000.

“Awarding last year’s 50 recipients was extremely impactful,” stated Alina Brazzil, Director of Licensed Officials for US Equestrian. “We look forward to awarding more grant applicants this cycle so we can continue to recruit and retain the best and brightest in our sport.”

The 2024 grants will be offered in two categories – general and U35. General grants will be considered based on the competition environment’s need for more officials or higher-level officials. The U35 grants provide an opportunity to support individuals under the age of 35 to become a licensed official or apply for a promotion.

"We split the grant in two divisions to further spread the opportunities available,” stated Brazzil. “Ensuring future licensed officials have minimal financial barriers to entry must continue to remain a priority moving forward.”

USEF members who meet the eligibility requirements and have an active licensed official application may apply, whether they are interested in obtaining their first USEF license or seeking a promotion in their respective breed or discipline. Grants are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. Féderation Équestre Internationale officials to complete application requirements, such as traveling to apprentice at a competition or attend a licensed official clinic.

Applicants are encouraged to think creatively and apply for competition and clinic experiences that would not normally be available to them due to financial barriers.

Application Details

The application and complete list of grant requirements are available through the LO Grant Application tile on the LO Dashboard here. All 2024 applicants must apply online through the LO Grant Application tile on or before March 1, 2024; emailed and mailed hard copy applications will not be accepted.

All portions of the online application must be completed for the application to be processed and reviewed. The 2024 applications may be considered on a rolling basis after the initial deadline if grant funds are still available, but all funds awarded must be claimed and utilized within the 2024 competition year, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.

Questions may be directed to the Licensed Officials Department at [email protected].