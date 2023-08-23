US Equestrian Names U.S. Eventing Team for Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been named to the U.S. Eventing Team for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The eventing portion of equestrian competition will run October 27-29 at the Escuela de Equitación Regimiento Granaderos in Quillota, Chile. Four combinations will compete as a team with one traveling reserve. One direct reserve has been named to the team in addition to five alternate combinations.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been named to the U.S. Eventing Team for the Pan American Games and are listed in alphabetical order:

Sydney Elliott (Benton, La.) and QC Diamantaire , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

(Benton, La.) and , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens Liz Halliday (Ocala, Fla.) and Miks Master C , a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Debby Palmer and the Ocala Horse Properties, LLC Direct Reserve: Cooley Nutcracker , a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Nutcracker Syndicate

(Ocala, Fla.) and , a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Debby Palmer and the Ocala Horse Properties, LLC Caroline Pamukcu (Miami Beach, Fla.) and HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin and Caroline Pamukcu

(Miami Beach, Fla.) and , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin and Caroline Pamukcu Sharon White (Summit Point, W.V.) and Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner gelding

The following combination has been named as the traveling reserve:

Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Kynan, a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Kynan Syndicate LLC

The following combinations have been named as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jacob Fletcher (North Little Rock, Ark.) and Fabian , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Fletcher Farms

(North Little Rock, Ark.) and , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Fletcher Farms Hannah Sue Hollberg (Kennett Square, Penn.) and Capitol H I M , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Christa B. Schmidt

(Kennett Square, Penn.) and , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Christa B. Schmidt Dan Kreitl (Muncie, Ind.) and Carmango , a 2013 Westphalian gelding owned by Kay Dixon

(Muncie, Ind.) and , a 2013 Westphalian gelding owned by Kay Dixon Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar , a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Phillips

(Fort Worth, Texas) and , a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Phillips Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Elliot V, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Elliot V Partnership



Detailed selection procedures for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games can be found here. For more information, visit santiago2023.org/en.

