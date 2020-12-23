US Equestrian Launches New Endurance Lite Competition Format

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the launch of USEF Endurance Competition Lite. The USEF Endurance Lite program was created as a stepping stone for athletes and competition organizers in the transition to USEF national licensed competitions and will welcome more participants into the sport of endurance at a national level. The program made its debut at the Greenway Gallivant in Dunnellon, Florida, December 19-21, 2020.

The introduction of the USEF Endurance Lite competition model will lower financial and other barriers to entry for athletes and endurance competition organizers interested in participating in or hosting USEF sanctioned events, while maintaining a safe and level playing field for all. The USEF Endurance Sport Committee created the USEF Endurance Lite Rules based on the approved Endurance chapter of the USEF Rulebook. The USEF Board of Directors approved the program earlier this month.

“How exciting to see Endurance Lite from USEF now available for equestrians wanting to make this unique sport a part of their equestrian experience,” said Lisanne Dorion, FEI athlete and Co-chair of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee. “Endurance not only takes you and your horse through some of the most amazing natural settings, but also, the skills one learns in endurance can translate into other disciplines and benefit everything else you do with your equine partner! I am thrilled to welcome newcomers to come out and see what Endurance Lite is all about.”

The current USEF Endurance Lite Rules are in effect until November 30th, 2022. Prior to this date, the USEF Endurance Sport Committee will review this program. While this program is being piloted at competitions during 2021, competition organizers can provide feedback on the program to Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected].

Any competition organizers interested in holding a USEF Endurance Competition Lite should refer to the Competition Licensing section of USEF.org and contact Hannah Gabbard, Competition Licensing Coordinator, at [email protected] with any questions. USEF Endurance Competition Lite license applications should be submitted 30 days prior to the desired competition dates. However, this requirement will be waived for Endurance Lite competitions being held prior to January 25th, 2021.

The three tiers of national and international (FEI) rules are linked below:

USEF Endurance Lite Rules

The USEF Endurance Lite Rules can be found on the USEF website here.

USEF National Endurance Rules

The USEF National Endurance Rules can be found within the USEF Rulebook here.

FEI Endurance Rules

The FEI Endurance Rules can be found on the FEI website here.

If you have any questions regarding the USEF Endurance programs please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected].

