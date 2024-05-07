US Equestrian Announces USET Foundation Eventing Grant and Funding

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation’s financial support that made opportunities possible for athlete-and horse combinations in the Eventing Pathway Programs. Mia Farley and Phelps received the Jacqueline B. Mars Competition and Training Grant, while the 2024 U.S. European Development Tour combinations will receive funding through the Karen E. Stives Endowment Fund.

The Jacqueline B. Mars Competition and Training Grants are awarded annually by the USET Foundation. The aim of the grant is to support the Eventing Pathway Programs’ goal of sustainable success on the world stage. These grants are designed to assist athlete-and-horse combinations to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite Program criteria. They will support athlete-and-horse combinations already competing at the 4* level with the perceived potential to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite status within the next 12 months.

The goal of the grant is to provide training and competition resources for athletes who have never competed on an Eventing Olympics or FEI World Championships Team and have earned, via results and potential, the opportunity to travel to another part of the country with the National Grant.

Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Phelps were awarded the Spring National Grant to help them prepare for the 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ CCI5*-L. Farley used the grant for additional training with U.S. Eventing Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law in the lead-up to the event. She and the 2013 Thoroughbred (Tiznow x Boom Town Gal) gelding owned by David O’Connor had one of only two double-clear rounds on cross-country day and finished in 13th place.

“To young riders who are in a similar situation with limited funds, grants like this and surrounding yourself with good people mean that anything is possible,” Farley said in the USET Foundation press release. “On days when it doesn’t feel possible, it’s inspiring to be able to apply for these grants and look forward to the opportunities they can provide.”

Additionally, combinations named to the U.S. Eventing European Development Tour for the spring of 2024 will receive funding from the USEF and the USET Foundation via the Karen E. Stives Endowment Fund. The fund was established thanks to Stives’s generosity and understanding of the importance of providing opportunities for up-and-coming talent in the U.S. The financial assistance helps strengthen the pipeline of qualified U.S. riders to represent the country in international championships and has a direct impact on the United States’ ability to win medals at CCIO competitions.

