US Equestrian Announces United States Eventing Association as Co-Title Sponsor of USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships

Allie Knowles and P.S. I Love You competing in the show jumping phase of the USEF/USEA CCI3*-S Seven-Year-Old Developing Horse Eventing National Championships. (Photo Credit: Liz Crawley Photography)

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the United States Eventing Association (USEA) will return as co-title sponsor of the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships, which will be held this year at the Morven Park International Horse Trials in Leesburg, Va., from October 10-13, 2024.

“The USEA is pleased to help produce these championships for 6- and 7-year-old horses,” said USEA CEO, Rob Burk. “The Championships serve as a natural progression from the USEA Young Event Horse Program and Championships, which serve 4- and 5-year-old horses. The USEF/USEA Developing Horse Championships are an important element in maintaining the pipeline for success for our breeders, owners, riders and trainers on the U.S. platform.”

The purpose of the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships is to further opportunities and recognition for developing combinations working towards the highest levels of international eventing. These championships are intended to encourage the education of young horses aged six and seven in the U.S. by adding incentives for athletes developing horses through the levels to further their career experience. The opportunity to recognize combinations with the aptitude to achieve podium scores at championships such as the Pan American Games, World Championships, and Olympic Games within the next three quadrennial periods (12 years) will also help strengthen the pipeline and depth for international eventing talent in the United States.

“We are thrilled to have USEA join US Equestrian as co-title sponsors for these national championships,” stated US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “We have an excellent relationship with USEA, working side-by-side to develop the eventing discipline across the U.S. and produce international results for our program. We are confident these championships will provide new opportunities for athletes dedicated to the training and investment of bringing up young eventing horses in hopes of pursuing the top levels of sport.”

The eligibility criteria to compete in the championships is as follows:

For the CCI2*-YH-S division - Any horse that has a recorded age with the FEI of 6 years old in the current year is eligible to participate in the Championship.

For the CCI3*-YH-S division - Any horse that has a recorded age with the FEI of 7 years old in the current year is eligible to participate in the Championship.

To learn more about the championships, visit the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships webpage.