US Equestrian Announces Team for the 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete/horse combinations that will represent the United States at the 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championship, scheduled to take place May 21-22 at San Rossore, Pisa, Italy.



The following combinations will represent the U.S. Endurance Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karen Binns-DiCamillo (Las Cruces, N.M.) and RGS Ragnar Ze Monarch, her own 2009 Arabian gelding

Holly Corcoran (Stroudsburg, Pa.) and Poete, her own 2007 Arabian gelding

Jeremy Reynolds (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Treasured Moments, a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Heather Reynolds

Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and Hoover the Mover, her own 2004 Arabian gelding

Hanna Weightman (Shamong, N.J.) and Poetrie, a 2011 Arabian mare owned by Holly Corcoran



The following combinations have been named as alternates to the U.S. Team for the 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championship and are listed in ranked order:

Holly Corcoran (Stroudsburg, Pa.) and Poetrie, her own 2011 Arabian mare

Jessica DiCamillo (Las Cruces, N.M.) and her own Just Believe, a 2008 Arabian mare

Marissa Bartmann (Greeley, Colo.) and RGS Rollo Ze Monarch, a 2011 Arabian gelding owned by Jessica DiCamillo



Competition Information

The Longines FEI Endurance World Championship will consist of a 160-kilometer ride on a closed course at the San Rossore Estate within the Migliarino San Rossore Massaciuccoli Park in Pisa, Italy. The ride will start at 7:00 a.m. local time on May 22, 2021. Learn more about the competition here.



Stay up to date with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEndurance.