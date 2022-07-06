US Equestrian Announces Short List for the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for the 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that have been named to the short list for the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for the FEI Para Dressage World Championship. The World Championship will take place August 10-14 in Herning, Denmark, and the team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been named to the short list for the FEI Para Dressage World Championship and are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice De Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) with Clarc, a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette, and Sixth Sense , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) with a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette, and , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) with El Corona Texel , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley and Fortune 500 , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) with , a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley and , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley Charlotte Merle-Smith (Ocala, Fla.) with Guata , a 2011 Dutch Warmblood mare owned by Charlotte and Susan Merle-Smith

(Ocala, Fla.) with , a 2011 Dutch Warmblood mare owned by Charlotte and Susan Merle-Smith Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) with Quiana , her own 2014 Rhineland mare, and Solitaer 40 , a 2007 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker

(Wellington, Fla.) with , her own 2014 Rhineland mare, and , a 2007 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) with Fortunato H2O, a 2016 Oldenburg stallion owned by Lehua Custer

For more information, including schedule and results, visit herning2022.com.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.