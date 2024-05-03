US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Mannheim CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Maimarkt-Turnier CPEDI3* in Mannheim, Germany, from May 4-7. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Worth Beach, Fla.) and Sixth Sense , a 2010 Oldenburg (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta) gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette Groom: Marie Thollon

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina , a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz x Rubina) owned by Rowan O’Riley and Chloe Gasiorowski Groom: Mackenzie Young

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes , a 2013 Hanoverian (De l’Or x Wibella) gelding owned by Hof Kasselman GMBH & Co.KG and Dressage Family LLC Groom: Jessica Martin Legg

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne , a 2016 Hanoverian (Kastel’s Vitalis x Raureif) mare owned by NorCordia USA Groom: Jessica Martin Legg



Competition Information

The CPEDI3* competition runs Saturday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 7. The FEI Para Grand Prix A Tests take place Saturday and Sunday, followed by the FEI Para Grand Prix B Tests on Sunday and Monday. Competition concludes Tuesday with the FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyles.

