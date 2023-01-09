US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L hosted in Enschede, Netherlands at the Military Boekelo-Enschede from October 5-8, 2023. The U.S. combinations will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.



The following combinations have been named to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma , a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer

The following combinations have been named as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order.

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Trendy Fernhill , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg

Competition Information

The competition will begin with the dressage phase on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6. The cross-country phase will take place on Saturday, October 7, over the course designed by Adrian Ditcham (GBR). The final jumping phase will conclude competition on Sunday, October 8, over the course built by Kris van Gelder (NED).

Event website | Schedule | Entries and results

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



