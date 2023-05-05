US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations for 2023 USEF Eventing National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host locations and dates for the USEF Eventing National Championships taking place in the fall of 2023. The new USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships (CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S) will take place at the Stable View Oktoberfest Horse Trials in Aiken, S.C., September 29-October 1, 2023. The USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship will return to the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill in Elkton, Md., October 18-22, 2023. The USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship and USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship as well as the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships (CCI1*, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L) will take place at the Galway Downs International Horse Trials in Temecula, Calif., November 1-5, 2023.

The USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships (CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S) are new for 2023. These championships are the first step in the creation of a USEF Developing Horse Program, which has the ultimate goal of talent identification, cultivation, and guidance for potential team horses. In addition to the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships, the Stable View Oktoberfest Horse Trials will host divisions from Beginner Novice to CCI4*-S.

"Stable View is honored to be associated with this new initiative and is happy that its Oktoberfest event has been chosen for the inaugural 2023 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships,” said Molly Bull, event organizer of the Stable View Oktoberfest Horse Trials.

The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill made its debut in 2021 and will host the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship for the third year alongside its CCI5*-L.

"On behalf of the Maryland 5 Star Event Committee, an affiliate of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, and our competition partner Fair Hill International, we are honored and thankful to be selected to host the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship as part of the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory," said Jeff Newman, President & CEO of the Maryland 5 Star Event Committee. "It's truly an honor to feature the highest caliber of eventing competition simultaneously across multiple levels at Fair Hill here in Cecil County, Maryland including the prestigious CCI5*-L, CCI3*-L and USEA Young Event Horse East Coast Championships. We look forward to seeing equestrian fans from all around the world this October.”

In addition to the USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championship, USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship, and USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships, Galway Downs International Horse Trials will host divisions from Beginner Novice to CCI4*-L.

“We are grateful for the championship honors brought to Galway Downs by US Equestrian,” said Robert Kellerhouse, event organizer at the Galway Downs International Horse Trials. “We haven't applied for these championships until this year because we know our venue is now in a very good position to honor our equestrian athletes—the CCI2*-L and CCI4*-L riders and the Eventing Young Riders—who are all aiming for this prestigious competition that will be taking place in November. We invite everyone to come see what Galway Downs has to offer, and thank you to the sport for bringing these competitions to us.”

