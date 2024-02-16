US Equestrian Announces Dates and Location for 2024 and 2025 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host location and dates for the 2024 and 2025 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships (CCI1*, CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S). The Maryland International and Horse Trials will host the Championships in Adamstown, Md., on July 5-7, 2024, and July 6-8, 2025.

“We are thrilled to host the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships over three days at the Maryland International and Horse Trials,” said competition organizer Carolyn Mackintosh. “Our team is ready to make it a great experience for them.”

“Designing for the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships is hugely exciting for me,” added cross-country course designer Ian Stark. “They are the future of our sport, and the quality of horses and riders in this competition shows incredible talent and potentially future Olympic team combinations. It’s particularly thrilling that the competition is at Loch Moy, where we have a great variety of jumps with challenging terrain and great footing. All the ingredients for a true championship.”

Learn more at themarylandhorsetrials.com.

The Championships shifted from a fall long-format event to a summer short-format event to encourage more participation. Athletes interested in participating in the Championships must complete a USEF Area Declaration by May 1, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The qualifying period is January 1, 2023, through May 26, 2024. In addition to the USEF and FEI requirements to participate at each level, for the CCI3*, athletes will have to have an MER at a prior CCI3*-S within the qualifying period. For the CCI2*, athletes will have to have an MER at a prior CCI2*-S within the qualifying period.

Find out more about the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships.

