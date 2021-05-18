US Equestrian Announces Dates and Location for the 2021 North American Endurance Championships and USEF Endurance National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce plans for the 2021 North American Endurance Championships (NAEC) and USEF Endurance National Championships. Both events will take place at the Broxton Bridge CEI in Ehrhardt, S.C., November 10-14.

Athletes in the USEF Endurance National Championships will compete for four titles:

2021 USEF Young Rider CEIYJ1* Endurance National Championship

2021 USEF Young Rider CEIYJ2* Endurance National Championship

2021 USEF Senior CEI1* Endurance National Championship

2021 USEF Senior CEI2* Endurance National Championship

The National Championships will run concurrently with the NAEC. The NAEC is a team competition that will be open to teams from USEF Zones, Canada, Mexico, and other nations in FEI Regional Group IV.

For more information, including qualifying requirements and ranking list, visit the USEF Endurance National Championships and NAEC page.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram. Use #USAEndurance.