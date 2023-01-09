US Equestrian Announces Athletes for 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the five athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the U.S. at the 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors. The championship will be held Nov. 23-26, 2023, in Llay Llay, Chile. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion with support from team veterinarian Dr. Olivia Rudolphi.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Niki Beck (Gillette, Wyo.) and Majestic Cloudy Boy , her own 2009 Appaloosa gelding

(Gillette, Wyo.) and , her own 2009 Appaloosa gelding Uma Kraskin (Deland, Fla.) and CL Magnolia , a 2014 mare owned by Carlos Letelier

(Deland, Fla.) and , a 2014 mare owned by Carlos Letelier Tom Rajala (Hillsborough, N.C.) and HF Barii , a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Maxi Wimmer

(Hillsborough, N.C.) and , a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Maxi Wimmer Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Southern Justice , a 2012 Arabian gelding owned by Dessia Miller. Direct Reserve: Fine Cut Gold , a 2011 Arabian mare owned by Valerie Kanavy.

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) and , a 2012 Arabian gelding owned by Dessia Miller. Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and C.L. Misteriosa, a 2012 mare owned by Carlos Letelier

The opening ceremony for the event will take place on Nov. 22, in Santiago, Chile, and the first veterinary inspection will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 23. The ride will take place on Nov. 24 with the prize giving ceremony to follow.

For more information on the 2023 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors and Young Riders & Juniors, visit the official event page on FEI.org or chileendurance.cl.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.