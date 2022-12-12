US Equestrian Announces 2023 Eventing Pathway Pre-Elite and Development Program Members

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes named to the 2023 Eventing Pre-Elite and Developing Programs. The programs are part of the U.S. Eventing Pathway, which is focused on developing combinations to deliver sustainable success in team competition at the championship level. Learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs here.

The following combinations have been approved for the Pre-Elite Program and are listed in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) with Chin Tonic HS , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC; and Dondante , a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC

(Gordonsville, Va.) with , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC; and , a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) with Carlevo , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien

(Unionville, Pa.) with , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Sea of Clouds , a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding owned by Sea of Clouds Partnership

(West Grove, Pa.) with , a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding owned by Sea of Clouds Partnership Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) with Cooley Quicksilver , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership; and Miks Master C , a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Deborah Palmer and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC. The following horses have met the objective criteria for the Development Program: Cooley Nutcracker , a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Liz Halliday-Sharp, Deborah Halliday, and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC; and Shanroe Cooley , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC

(Lexington, Ky.) with , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership; and , a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Deborah Palmer and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC. The following horses have met the objective criteria for the Development Program: , a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Liz Halliday-Sharp, Deborah Halliday, and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC; and , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg TSF, a 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Christine, Thomas, and Tommie Turner

The following combinations have been approved for the Development Program and are listed in alphabetical order:

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) with Nemesis , a 2014 Canadian Warmblood gelding owned by Alliston Equestrian

(San Ramon, Calif.) with , a 2014 Canadian Warmblood gelding owned by Alliston Equestrian Cornelia Dorr (Manchester By The Sea, Mass.) with Daytona Beach 8 , a 2010 Oldenburg mare owned by HCS Syndicate

(Manchester By The Sea, Mass.) with , a 2010 Oldenburg mare owned by HCS Syndicate Mia Farley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) with BGS Firecracker , her own 2010 Irish Sport Horse mare; and Phelps , a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O’Connor

(San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) with , her own 2010 Irish Sport Horse mare; and , a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O’Connor Gillian Beale King (Malvern, Pa.) with Rebeliant , a 2011 Polish Warmblood gelding owned by Richard Ames

(Malvern, Pa.) with , a 2011 Polish Warmblood gelding owned by Richard Ames Allie Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) with Morswood , a 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien

(Lexington, Ky.) with , a 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) with HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff; and Redfield Champion , a 2014 Hanoverian gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin

(Miami Beach, Fla.) with , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff; and , a 2014 Hanoverian gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Sherrie Martin Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) with Ferrie’s Cello , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Jeanne Shigo

(Vass, N.C.) with , a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Jeanne Shigo Alexander O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) with Redtail Penumbra , a 2015 Westphalian mare owned by Elinor MacPhail O’Neal

(Reddick, Fla.) with , a 2015 Westphalian mare owned by Elinor MacPhail O’Neal Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) with Cornelius Bo , her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding; Oskar , a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips

(Fort Worth, Texas) with , her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding; , a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips Jenny Caras Roberts (Buckhead, Ga.) with Sommersby , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Jenny Caras Roberts and Jerry Hollis

(Buckhead, Ga.) with , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Jenny Caras Roberts and Jerry Hollis Caitlin Silliman (Paoli, Pa.) with Luska Candy Clover , a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Besty Curtis

(Paoli, Pa.) with , a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Besty Curtis Elisa Wallace (Reddick, Fla.) with Renkum Corsair, a 2010 Holsteiner gelding owned by Corsair Syndicate, LLC

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected] or (859) 225-6929, or Christina Vaughn, Director, Eventing Development & Emerging Programs, at [email protected] or (859) 225-6917.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.