US Equestrian Announces 2023 Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists Updates

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce updates to the 2023 Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists. The programs are part of the U.S. Eventing Pathway, which is focused on developing combinations to deliver sustainable success in team competition at the championship level. Learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs here.

For the mid-year updates, Liz Halliday-Sharp and Miks Master C have moved up from the Pre-Elite Program to the Elite Program. Also, Jennie Saville (née Brannigan) and FE Lifestyle have been added to the Elite Program. View the updated Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists below.

The following combinations have met the objective criteria for membership to the 2023 USEF Eventing Elite Program and are listed in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z , a 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Suzanne Lazy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, and David and Patricia Vos

Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge

Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Miks Master C , a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Deborah Palmer and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B , a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate

Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus , a 2007 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Jaqueline Mars

Doug Payne (Rougemont, N.C.) and Quantum Leap , a 2011 Rheinlander gelding owned by Doug and Jessica Payne

Jennie Saville (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle , a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner

Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell; Danito, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Ruth Bley; and Solaguayre California, a 2011 Holsteiner mare owned by Julianne and David Guarigila

The following combinations have met the objective criteria for membership to the 2023 USEF Eventing Pre-Elite Program and are listed in alphabetical order:

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Chin Tonic HS , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC; and Dondante , a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC

(Gordonsville, Va.) and , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC; and , a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Cooley Quicksilver , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership

(Lexington, Ky.) and , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg TSF, a 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Christine, Thomas, and Tommie Turner

Membership is reviewed twice annually, and combinations may be added on a rolling basis based upon the criteria specific to each program.

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected] or (859) 225-6929.

Stay Connected With Us

Stay up to date with USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.