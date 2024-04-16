U.S. Dressage and Jumping Athletes Pass First Inspections at FEI World Cup™ Finals Riyadh With Competition Set to Get Underway Wednesday

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The three U.S. dressage athletes and five U.S. jumping athletes have all passed their respective horse inspections and are ready to begin competition at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the official kick-off of competition tomorrow, April 17. Competition will continue through Saturday, April 20.

Anna Marek and Fayvel schooling at the FEI World Cup Finals

(Dirk Caremans)

The U.S. dressage contingent of Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Indeed, a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC; Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Diamante Farms; and Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fayvel, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Cynthia Davila, will kick off competition with the FEI Grand Prix tomorrow evening in the main arena. This is the first FEI Dressage World Cup Final appearance for all three athlete combinations, who will compete against 17 other international competitors. The FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, the highlight class of the week, will start a 5:15 p.m. GMT+3/10:15 a.m. ET on Friday, April 19.



The five combinations representing U.S. jumping will take their first look at the competition arena this evening with the start of the training session prior to competition commencing tomorrow with Round I. The week will consist of three classes with a cumulative score totaled from all rounds, which begins with a faults-converted Table C format to determine initial starting scores for the week ahead. The second round is a Table A format, consisting of one round against the clock with a jump-off, while the final day of competition showcases Table A format over two rounds to determine the ultimate winner.



For Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.), Devin Ryan (Long Valley, N.J.), and Jill Humphrey (Sacramento, Calif.), their travel to Riyadh marks their seventh, fourth, and second career starts at an FEI Jumping World Cup Finals respectively, while Sophia Siegel (Portola Valley, Calif.) and Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) will make their first career start in the annual individual international final.



Farrington will bring forward two mounts, with Greya, a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Kent Farrington LLC, and Toulyana, a 2014 Zangersheide mare owned by Rabbit Root Stables, LLC and Kent Farrington LLC, while Humphrey and Chromatic BF, a 2011 Oldenburg gelding, who was bred in the U.S. and owned by Branscomb Farm, will represent the West Coast alongside Siegel and her own A-Girl, a 2010 Swedish Warmblood mare, and Wireman on Tornado, her own 2014 Swedish Warmblood gelding. Ryan brings forward his steady and veteran mount, Eddie Blue, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by LL Show Jumpers, LLC.



Competition Information



The FEI Dressage World Cup Final will take place Wednesday, April 17, through Friday, April 19.

Wednesday, April 17 – Grand Prix at 1:15 p.m. GMT+3/6:15 a.m. ET

Friday, April 19 – Grand Prix Freestyle at 5:15 p.m. GMT+3/10:15 a.m. ET



The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final will take place Wednesday, April 17, through Saturday, April 20.

Wednesday, April 17 – Final I at 7:00 p.m. GMT+3/12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 18 – Final II at 6:50 p.m. GMT+3/11:50 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 20 – Final III at 3:45 p.m. GMT+3/8:45 a.m. ET



Watch the live stream on FEI.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription, including FEI TV. Learn more here.



Event website | Schedule | Start lists & results



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.



