Stephens College Scholarships Available to Youth Members

Lexington, Ky. - In 2022, a scholarship opportunity was introduced for the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final. Sally Jackson and Stephens College are proud to bring back the $20,000 scholarship to the 2023 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final. The scholarship was created to support students who are committed to continuing their involvement with the American Saddlebred and/or equine studies. The scholarship awards $20,000 to be used towards educational expenses at Stephens College.

$20,000 in Stephens College Scholarships Available to High School Juniors and Seniors

The Stephens College scholarship program was created by Sally Jackson to support students who are committed to continuing their involvement in the American Saddlebred and/or equine industries. These two scholarships are open to high school juniors and seniors and will be awarded to two students who wish to participate in equestrian activities while advancing their education at Stephens College, in Columbia, Mo.

Columbia is the ultimate college town with the University of Missouri just a short walk from the Stephens College Campus. Stephens College has a first-class equestrian facility and program, plus it is unique in it allows you to take your horse, dog, cat, or pet to school with you. All applicants must be a competing member in good standing with USEF and their respective breed affiliate.

Stephens College offers a wide variety of degree programs which can be found on their website: www.stephens.edu. Also, find out more information about the Stephens College Equestrian Scholarship.

This tuition scholarship is good for any future attendance year and will be awarded in the following manner:



The scholarship is awarded in two parts as two different scholarships.

First scholarship

$10,000 USEF Medal Scholarship

The $10,000 USEF Medal Scholarship will be awarded to the winner of the equitation rider video/application. Open to riders who will compete in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals, or for those who have competed in Medal qualifying classes during the show season (who have placed 1st through 4th). All interested applicants must apply and declare their interest in attending Stephens College no later than October 1 prior to the Finals. The winner will be selected by the review committee, and the winner must attend the presentation at the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals in Kansas City, Mo.

Second scholarship

$10,000 USEF/ASHBA Performance Rider/Driver Scholarship

This $10,000 scholarship will be awarded on July 15, 2023, to the winner of the performance rider or driver video/application. Applications open May 1 and are due midnight ET July 1, 2023. Open to all high school juniors and seniors who are in good standing with USEF as a Subscribing or Competing Member and with ASHBA as a Competing Member (Junior, Senior, Charter Club, or Contributing).

Open to all riding and driving disciplines, and levels of competitors who compete in saddle seat, Western, hunt seat, driving, and Academy. Participants competing in a USEF-licensed competition or a competition recognized by ASHBA as a recorded show must exhibit a Saddlebred or Half-Saddlebred. Academy horses do not have to be recorded.

For more information, please visit Stephens College Equestrian Scholarship and www.stephens.edu.

Any inquiries or questions should be directed to Jean Warren, ASHBA, at [email protected].