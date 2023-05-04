Short List Announced for 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the vaulting athletes who have been named to the short list for the 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters. The championships will take place July 26-30 in Flyinge, Sweden, and the U.S. team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely and Assistant Chef d’Equipe Kimberly Wellmann.
Athletes on the short list are invited to participate in two mandatory observation events during the next phase of the selection process.
The following athletes have been named to the short list and are listed in alphabetical order.
Junior 2* Female
- Harriet Bartell
- Genevieve Downen
- Kylynn Ghafouri
- Mariana Marhefka
- Maria McLean
- Tarah Taylor
- Hannah Wildermuth
- Emi Yang
Junior 2* Male
- Joshua Kinsey
- Donald Ross Walker
Young Vaulter 2* Female
- Lilly Belinski
- Melanie Ford
- Lillian Kuhl
- Emma Milito
- Naomi Morgenthaler
- Caroline Morse
Junior 2* Pas de Deux
- Dorothy Dority and Madison Baker
- Gracie Griffiths and Abby Wilson
- Hanna Parker and Aria Deshpande
- Danica Rinard and Persephone Brown
- Sarah Taylor and Mackennah Spatz
- Hannah Wildermuth and Harriet Bartell
Junior 2* Squad
- Mile High Vaulters
- Madison Baker
- Persephone Brown
- Dorothy Dority
- Morgan Haun
- Avery Mundell
- Danica Rinard
- Matilda Rinard
- Koyuki Yagai
- Oak Hills Vaulters
- Gracie Griffiths
- Miriam Griffiths
- Jacey Muir
- Mikell Stoddard
- Amber Terry
- Ross Walker
- Abby Wilson
- Emma Wilson
- Pacific Coast Vaulters
- Harriet Bartell
- Ashley Dunn
- Sierra Hassett
- Clea Limbrey
- Nina Limbrey
- Maria McLean
- Dimitris Meta
- Myrto Meta
- Hannah Wildermuth
The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.