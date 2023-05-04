Short List Announced for 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the vaulting athletes who have been named to the short list for the 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters. The championships will take place July 26-30 in Flyinge, Sweden, and the U.S. team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely and Assistant Chef d’Equipe Kimberly Wellmann.

Athletes on the short list are invited to participate in two mandatory observation events during the next phase of the selection process.

The following athletes have been named to the short list and are listed in alphabetical order.

Junior 2* Female

Harriet Bartell

Genevieve Downen

Kylynn Ghafouri

Mariana Marhefka

Maria McLean

Tarah Taylor

Hannah Wildermuth

Emi Yang

Junior 2* Male

Joshua Kinsey

Donald Ross Walker

Young Vaulter 2* Female

Lilly Belinski

Melanie Ford

Lillian Kuhl

Emma Milito

Naomi Morgenthaler

Caroline Morse

Junior 2* Pas de Deux

Dorothy Dority and Madison Baker

Gracie Griffiths and Abby Wilson

Hanna Parker and Aria Deshpande

Danica Rinard and Persephone Brown

Sarah Taylor and Mackennah Spatz

Hannah Wildermuth and Harriet Bartell

Junior 2* Squad

Mile High Vaulters Madison Baker Persephone Brown Dorothy Dority Morgan Haun Avery Mundell Danica Rinard Matilda Rinard Koyuki Yagai

Oak Hills Vaulters Gracie Griffiths Miriam Griffiths Jacey Muir Mikell Stoddard Amber Terry Ross Walker Abby Wilson Emma Wilson

Pacific Coast Vaulters Harriet Bartell Ashley Dunn Sierra Hassett Clea Limbrey Nina Limbrey Maria McLean Dimitris Meta Myrto Meta Hannah Wildermuth



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.