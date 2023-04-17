Emma Seely Named Chef d’Equipe and Kimberly Wellmann Named Assistant Chef for the FEI Vaulting World Championships for Young Vaulters and Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the coaching team for the 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Young Vaulters and Juniors, which will take place July 26-30 in Flyinge, Sweden. Emma Seely has been named Chef d’Equipe and Kimberly Wellmann will be the Assistant Chef d’Equipe.

Emma Seely

Seely is the founder and head coach of the Mt. Eden Vaulting Club in Saratoga, Calif. She has more than four decades of experience as a coach in the sport of vaulting, and has been a coach, chef, and longeur at the highest levels of the sport. She attended every FEI World Equestrian Games as coach, longeur, owner, or chef d’equipe. She served as chef for the most recent FEI Vaulting World Championship for Juniors, held in 2021, where the U.S. squad won silver.

Kimberly Wellmann

Wellmann is the coach at VorTex Vaulters in Stephenville, Texas, which she founded in 2010 after participating in the Friendship Team exhibition at the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in Kentucky. Wellmann earned her Ph.D. from Texas Tech University and is now an Assistant Professor of Animal Science at Tarleton State University. She continues to be deeply involved in the sport of vaulting as a coach and trainer. She is a longeur at FEI competitions and attended the 2022 Mustang Corp. FEI Vaulting World Championship as a groom for the U.S. team.

Stay Connected

Keep up with US Equestrian. Follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.