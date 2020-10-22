Nine Days of Competition Ahead at U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show

Lexington, Ky. – This week, the Arabian Horse Association (AHA) will host some of the country's top Arabian horses to the highly anticipated U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show. From October 23-31, competition will be held across three arenas at Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla. Competitive sessions start at 8:00 a.m. CT every day. View the complete class schedule here.

Image description: Smiling Western rider leans down to pet her bay Arabian horse after winning a ribbon at the 2019 U.S. Nationals

Program

Results

COVID-19 Health and Safety

Remember to follow the AHA Nationals Health Protocols and Procedures and visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for you and your fellow attendees.

How to Watch

Tune in to the live stream throughout the competition and keep up with U.S. Nationals and the Arabian horse year-round by following AHA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Follow US Equestrian

The Arabian Horse Association is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to learn more about the history and heritage of the Arabian horse and other recognized breeds and disciplines. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Use #JoinTheJoy.

Photo by Howard Schatzberg