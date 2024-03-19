NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Arrives at World Equestrian Center - Ocala for Only Home Leg of New Longines League of Nations™ Series

Ocala, Fla. – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team will begin their week of international competition at World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, hosting the inaugural North American leg of the new Longines League of Nations Series. The marquee event, the Longines League of Nations Ocala, is set to take place on Saturday, March 23, and features the top 10 teams from around the world vie for the top podium position following two rounds of elite jumping competition.

All the U.S. horses passed the horse inspection ahead of the start of the Longines League of Nations Ocala.

The U.S. team is comprised of Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.), Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.), Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.), and McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.), and led throughout the week by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team is coming off a sixth-place finish at the first stop of the series last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and will look to make their mark on home soil in the coming week.

The series introduces a new and innovative team jumping format, inviting the 10 highest-ranked teams from around the world to compete head-to-head over two rounds of competition featuring a challenging track set to 1.60m specifications in height. The first round will see all four horse-and-rider combinations from each team contest the track, and includes a single drop score for each team, with the three lowest scores counting towards a team’s total score. The second round returns only the top eight teams from round one, and this time, includes only three combinations per team. With no drop score in round two, each trip counts towards the team’s overall score. Ultimately, the team with the lowest number of total faults at the conclusion of the two rounds will stand atop the podium, crowned as winners of the inaugural North American leg of the series.

World Equestrian Center – Ocala has become a central hub for not only equestrians, but also the local community in Central Florida, hosting an array of equestrian, sporting, and hobby events throughout the year and welcoming spectators and fans alike to experience the best of equestrian sport. The Longines League of Nations competition will be the first major FEI series competition hosted at the venue and will showcase the immense commitment and investment made in growing and promoting equestrianism in the United States.

"We are honored to host the inaugural Longines League of Nations event at World Equestrian Center – Ocala. As the only North American qualifier, this prestigious event underscores our commitment to excellence in the equestrian industry. We look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes and horses, showcasing the caliber of our venue on the world stage, and sharing the beauty of the Ocala community and landscape. As host for the next four years, this year's event is the first of many major milestones for us, and we are excited to deliver an unforgettable experience for all involved,” said the Roberts Family.

