MARS Great Meadow International Hosts Mandatory Outing for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad Ahead of 2022 FEI World Championship

The Plains, Va. – The five athlete-and-horse combinations named to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad for the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship will be among the competitors in the CCI4*-S at MARS Great Meadow International, August 26-28. This event serves as the final mandatory outing before the squad travels to Pratoni del Vivaro near Rome, Italy, for the World Championships, which take place Sept. 14-18.

The reserve and alternate combinations for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad will also contest the CCI4*-S this weekend. See the full list of squad members and alternates here.

The four-star competitors will begin their competition on Friday, Aug. 26, with the first dressage ride taking place at 8:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, MARS GMI hosts Preliminary, CCI2*-S, and CCI3*-S divisions over the course of the weekend, and competition for the first three divisions kicked off on Thursday.

Show jumping for the CCI4*-S will take place on Saturday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, and the first cross-country ride for the division begins at 1:27 p.m. on Sunday.

The purpose of the mandatory outing is to serve as a final observation and preparation event for the athletes before the last stretch of training before the World Championships. Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello will be on site at MARS GMI to observe and develop the team’s strategy leading into Pratoni.

Tickets are still available for in-person spectators, and the event will be livestreamed on Horse & Country TV. Learn more at www.greatmeadowinternational.com.

Learn more about the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships at pratoni2022.it/en/.

