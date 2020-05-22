Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

Kentucky Horse Park Named Host Location for 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East Coast

by US Equestrian Communications Department | May 22, 2020, 12:13 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., has been named as the host location for the 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East Coast from August 23-24. The United States Hunter Jumper Association Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College will also be held at the Kentucky Horse Park on these dates.

The Championships will be held in conjunction with the Kentucky Hunter Jumper Association competition. US Equestrian and the Kentucky Hunter Jumper Association will share more information about entry deadlines and submissions in the coming weeks.

The 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast was originally scheduled for July 6-7 in Devon, Pa. Ten different groups submitted bid applications when the East Coast competition had to be rescheduled as a result of the cancellation of the Brandywine Horse Shows season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please refer to the Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page for latest information and resources, as well as the COVID-19 Toolkit for more information about returning to competition.

For more information or questions about the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships, contact Kelsey Shanley, National Breeds and Disciplines Program Manager, at [email protected].    

Stay up to date with the 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East Coast by following the competition on Facebook.

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

All USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics and activities will be suspended through May 31, 2020 consistent with recommendations by the CDC.

Latest COVID-19 outbreak updates and resources are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources.