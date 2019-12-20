Interscholastic & Intercollegiate Teams and Coaches to be Honored at Pegasus Awards Ceremony During 2020 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, KY - US Equestrian is proud to recognize the achievements of interscholastic and intercollegiate teams and their coaches during the Pegasus Awards dinner at the 2020 US Equestrian Annual Meeting in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday, January 10. US Equestrian’s Pegasus Awards celebration will honor and celebrate some of equestrian sport’s greatest horsemen and horsewomen, including the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Equestrian and Junior Equestrian of the Year, Youth Sportsman Award, and many other prestigious honors. The event will be live-streamed on USEFNetwork and begins at 7:30 p.m. EST

The 2019 Pegasus Awards represented the first time interscholastic and intercollegiate equestrian teams were recognized alongside other accomplished equestrians during the evening gala, and this year the program will be expanded to include awards and acknowledgement for the teams’ coaches, as well.

Interscholastic and intercollegiate equestrian organizations offer programs and competitive formats that provide opportunities for young riders to experience the camaraderie, personal reward, and benefit of both team and individual participation in equestrian sport. By joining forces with US Equestrian as official USEF Education Partners for 2020, these organizations are able to increase resources, education, and benefit offerings to their participants. US Equestrian and USEF Education Partners will work collaboratively to combine their common mission to broaden awareness and accessibility to equestrian sport, ultimately growing participation opportunities for all.

“We are committed to working with our Education Partners to create a strong presence for equestrian programs in scholastic and collegiate athletics at all levels,” said US Equestrian’s CEO Bill Moroney. “Not only do we want to support and acknowledge the organizations’ efforts and accomplishments, we want to recognize their participants as well. By honoring these talented team members and coaches during our Pegasus Awards, we are able to celebrate their successes and spotlight their achievements. It is very exciting that we will be able to share this experience with an even larger audience through our livestream of the evening.”

The following teams and individuals have earned 2019 Intercollegiate Awards:

ANRC National Intercollegiate Equitation Overall Team Champion: Savannah School of Art & Design (SCAD)

IDA National Championship Team: Otterbein University

IHSA Collegiate Cup Hunter Seat Team Champion: Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College

ISSRA Championship Team: University of Louisville

NCEA National Championship: Auburn University

USEA Eventing Championship Team: Auburn University

The following team has earned the 2019 Interscholastic Award:

IEA Champion Upper School Hunter Seat Team: HRA/Foxtail Farm



To learn more about US Equestrian’s 2020 Annual Meeting, how to purchase tickets to the Pegasus Awards dinner, as well as to access a full schedule, visit usef.org/annual-meeting.



To learn more about US Equestrian’s Education Partner Program, please contact Bill Moroney and for more information on US Equestrian, please visit www.usef.org.



Members of media and the press should contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] for information on applying for a press credential.