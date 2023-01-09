How to Watch: FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L

Lexington, Ky. – The Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team will contest the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L hosted in Enschede, Netherlands at the Military Boekelo-Enschede from October 5-8. The team consists of a combination of seasoned and up-and-coming athletes with James Alliston, Jennie Brannigan, Phillip Dutton, and Cassie Sanger, who is competing in her first CCI4*-L. This is the final competition of the 2023 FEI Eventing Nations Cup season, and the U.S. will aim for solid results against a strong field of competitors under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.

Meet the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team

How to Watch

Thursday, October 5 – Dressage | 3:00 a.m. ET*

Friday, October 6 – Dressage | 3:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 7 – Cross-country | 3:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 8 – Jumping | 4:30 a.m. ET

*All U.S. Team combinations are scheduled to compete on Thursday for dressage.

James Alliston and Karma - 4:03 a.m. ET

Cassie Sanger and Fernhill Zoro - 5:55 a.m. ET

Jennie Brannigan and Connory - 8:21 a.m. ET

Phillip Dutton and Denim - 9:59 a.m. ET

Competition Information

Event website | Schedule | Entries and results

