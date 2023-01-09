Bid Application Deadline Extended for USEF Endurance National and Zone Championships

Lexington, Ky. – The bid application deadlines for the 2025 USEF Endurance National Championship and Zone Team Challenge and the 2024-2025 USEF Endurance Zone Championships have been extended. The updated deadlines are as follows:

2025 USEF Endurance National Championship and Zone Team Challenge

New Application Deadline: Nov. 30, 2023

Click here to download the application.

2024-2025 USEF Endurance Zone Championships

New Application Deadline: Dec. 15, 2023

Click here to download the application.

Endurance competition organizers are encouraged to apply for these new championship competitions, which were announced earlier this summer. The National Championship and Zone Team Challenge must take place between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. The Zone Championships must take place between Jan. 1, 2024, and 30 days prior to the 2025 USEF Endurance National Championship. Full requirements are listed on the applications linked above.

For more information on these championships, please visit the USEF National & Zone Endurance Championship page on USEF.org, and contact Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, at [email protected] with additional questions.

