US Equestrian Announces New Structure for USEF National & Zone Endurance Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the new structure for the USEF Endurance Championships which will launch in 2024. This program will include USEF Endurance Zone Championships, a USEF Endurance Zone Team Challenge, and a USEF Endurance National Championship.

The Championships will include the following divisions:

Limited Distance – 40 km

Open 1A – 80 km

Open 1B – 100 km

Open 3 – 120 km

Open 4 – 160 km

The USEF Endurance National Championship will take place every other year on odd numbered years, with the first one planned for 2025. The USEF Endurance Zone Championships will be held in the leadup to Nationals during a period beginning January 1 in the preceding year and ending 30 days prior to the start of the National Championship.

To qualify for the National Championships, athletes must have successfully completed their Zone Championship in the distance they intend to compete in at the National Championship.

The Zone Team Challenge will be held at the National Championship. This competition offers athletes the opportunity to compete in a team environment at the national championship representing their USEF Zone. Athletes will compete together on teams of 3-5 entries.

Bid applications and information on hosting Zone and National Championships will be released in the fall of 2023. More information about the championships, including competition specifications and qualifying criteria, can be found here.

Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected].