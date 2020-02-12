Arabian and Half-Arabian Horses Gear Up For 65th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Scottsdale, Ariz. – The legendary and culturally famed Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is set to begin on Thursday, February 13, and runs through Sunday, February 23. The 65th edition of the event is an 11-day showcase of the beauty and diversity of Arabian and Half-Arabian horses. Hosted by the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) at WestWorld, the show will welcome over 2,000 horses and over 9,000 entries.

Approximately 1,200 classes for youth, amateur, and professional exhibitors will put the athleticism of these desert-bred horses on full display. Six show rings will run throughout the week, hosting Western and hunter pleasure classes, native costume, driving, jumping, dressage, sport horse under saddle, halter, reining, and more.

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show also caters to spectators and visitors of all ages with a full program of activities and special events running throughout the week. “Meet an Arabian Horse” in the Family Fun Zone provides an opportunity for the public to meet and sit on an Arabian horse dressed in historical native costume. Other special activities include barn tours, a demonstration by the Scottsdale Mounted Police, and a Military Appreciation Day with free admission to all veterans and their families.

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is home to several auctions that help to promote and sell some of the breed’s finest young horses, breeding offerings, and experienced show horses looking for the perfect home. The show will conclude with the annual awards dinner for the Arabian Professional and Amateur Horseman’s Association, highlighting some of the breed’s prominent accomplishments from 2019.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend. General admission tickets are $10 per day for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger. Find more information about ticket pricing and promotions here.

